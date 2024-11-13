Menu Explore
Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh receives death threat, caller demands 50 lakh

PTI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 13, 2024 09:02 PM IST

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh receives death threat, caller demands ₹50 lakh. The case is currently under investigation, reported the police.

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh has received a death threat call with the caller reportedly demanding 50 lakh from her, police said. The actress lodged a written complaint with the Danapur police station on Wednesday. (Also read: Who is Faizan Khan, man summoned in Shah Rukh Khan death threat case? Had complained against actor's deer-hunting line)

Akshara Singh is one of the highest-paid actresses of Bhojpuri cinema.
Akshara Singh is one of the highest-paid actresses of Bhojpuri cinema.

Akshara receives death threat

Talking to reporters, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Danapur-1, Bhanu Pratap Singh, said, "A written complaint has been received from Akshara Singh that she received threat calls from two different numbers on Monday. The caller also demanded money from her."

The matter is currently under investigation, he said. Meanwhile, the Station House Officer of Danapur police station, Prashant Bhardwaj, told PTI the actor in the complaint claimed the caller demanded an amount of 50 lakh.

What the actor's father said

Talking to PTI over the phone, Bipin Singh, the actress' father said that she received a call from two numbers. He said, "Yes, she received a call from two unidentified numbers. The caller abused her, demanded 50 lakh, and threatened to kill her if she did not pay the money within two days. We immediately brought the matter to the notice of the local police station."

"A team from Danapur police station visited our house on Wednesday, and Akshara submitted a written complaint to the police personnel regarding the matter," Bipin Singh said.

Akshara Singh is one of the highest-paid actresses of Bhojpuri cinema. She made her acting debut opposite Ravi Kishan in the 2010 action drama ‘Satyamev Jayate’. She subsequently appeared in the 2011 film 'Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye'. She also appeared in the 2016 romantic drama ‘A Balma Bihar Wala' opposite Khesari Lal Yadav and the 2017 action drama 'Satya, Tabadla, Maa Tujhe Salaam'.

(With inputs from PTI)

