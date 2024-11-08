Who is Faizan Khan, man summoned in Shah Rukh Khan death threat case? Had complained against actor's deer-hunting line

Days after Mumbai Police received a death threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan, the name of a lawyer from Chhatisgarh emerged in the case. The Mumbai Police summoned the lawyer, named Faizan Khan, and it emerged that he has a link with the actor from earlier, but an acrimonious one. (Also read: Days after Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan gets phone threat, caller demands ₹50 lakh) Shah Rukh Khan received a threat to his life recently from an unknown caller. File photo (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)(AP)

Who is Faizan Khan?

Faizan Khan, who also goes by Mohammad Faizan Khan, is a lawyer living within the limits of Pandri police station in Raipur. His name emerged after investigations revealed that the threat message for Shah Rukh Khan was sent from his phone, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI. As part of their investigation into the threat, Mumbai police visited Raipur and summoned him for questioning.

However, after police revealed the threat call was made from a phone number registered in Faizan's name, the lawyer claimed that he lost his phone last week and had filed a police complaint. Police had earlier identified the man as Faiyaz Khan.

The threat to Shah Rukh comes after a series of threats against Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, over his alleged involvement in a blackbuck poaching case from 1999.

Faizan Khan's past tiff with Shah Rukh

Later, talking to reporters in Raipur, Faizan claimed that his phone was stolen and termed the threat call made from his number a conspiracy against him. “My phone was stolen on November 2, and I lodged a complaint. I told Mumbai police about it. They interrogated me for about two hours,” he said.

He, however, said he had earlier complained to Mumbai police against Shah Rukh Khan over a dialogue in his movie Anjaam (1994) referring to deer hunting. Faizan says whoever stole his phone is trying to frame him, linking his older complaint to the current threats against Salman.

“I hail from Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community (which is from Rajasthan) is my friend. It is in their religion to protect deer. So, if a Muslim says something like this about deer, it is condemnable. Therefore, I raised an objection,” he said, adding, “Whoever has made a call from my phone, it seems intentional. I think it is a conspiracy against me.”

All about the death threat to Shah Rukh

The Mumbai police have registered an extortion case and summoned a lawyer from Chhattisgarh in connection with a death threat to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and a demand for ₹50 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

“The Bandra police station received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for ₹50 lakh. An offence has been registered. No arrest has been made yet,” a senior Mumbai police official said.

A case has been registered by the Bandra police under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the caller who threatened Shah Rukh Khan, the official said.

With inputs from PTI