After death threat, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans defend his decision to not greet fans from balcony on birthday

Shah Rukh Khan faced online flak recently for not greeting fans from Mannat's balcony on his birthday. However, it's being seen in a new light after the news of the actor getting a death threat emerged, making his well-wishers come out in strong support of his decision. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan gets death threat, caller demands ₹50 lakh, Mumbai Police registers case Bandra police station received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for ₹ 50 lakh. (PTI)

Shah Rukh turned 59 on November 2. Every year, thousands of fans gather outside Mannat, eager to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh on his special day. However, this time, the actor didn’t step out due to security reasons.

Outpouring of love and support

Ever since the news of the actor getting the death threat surfaced, social media platforms have been flooded with messages of love and support for Shah Rukh, with fans praying for safety.

“I want no one f**king complaining about him not coming out on 2nd Nov,” wrote one fan, with another mentioning, ‘No wonder he didn't come to balcony to wave ughhh this place law order has become such a joke”.

“Law and order is a literal joke in India, criminals are given political protection and they continue to do these type acts,” expressed one social media user.

“Fans that truly care about @iamsrk must understand that he could not come due to threats against him. He would be a sitting duck on that balcony if he came out,” one comment read, with one social media user writing, “You will never know more than him. So some fans need to chill. He will always try his best for fans”.

One user shared, “Now it's striking to SRKians that it was probably the best decision from SRK that he didn't came out on his balcony on his birthday”, with another writing, “Nothing is more important to us than his safety”.

Several of Shah Rukh’s fans were praying for his safety, writing, “Stay safe King Khan”, with another sharing, “Be safe king khan”. “Stay safe and take care,” wrote one.

Shah Rukh gets death threat

After Salman Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan got a death threat, with a caller demanding ₹50 lakh. The Bandra Police in Mumbai has registered a case against an unknown person after receiving a threatening call on a police landline number, warning of plans to kill Shah Rukh. The police have initiated an investigation in collaboration with the Cyber Police Station.

Earlier on November 5, the Mumbai Police had received a threat message against superstar Salman Khan allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat message gave the actor two options apologise or pay ₹5 crore to stay alive.