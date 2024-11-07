Menu Explore
Shah Rukh Khan gets death threat, caller demands 50 lakh, Mumbai Police registers case

ByHT News Desk
Nov 07, 2024 02:31 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan gets death threat: The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of similar threats directed at fellow actor Salman Khan in recent months.

Shah Rukh Khan gets death threat: The Bandra Police in Mumbai has registered a case against an unknown person after receiving a threatening call on a police landline number, warning of plans to kill Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. The police have initiated an investigation in collaboration with the Cyber Police Station.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.(PTI)
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.(PTI)

The case has been registered under Sections 308 (4) and 351 (3)(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of similar threats directed at fellow actor Salman Khan in recent months. Authorities are working to trace the caller and ensure the safety of the actors.

“Bandra police station received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for 50 lakh. An offence has been registered. No arrest has been made yet,” a senior police official told news agency PTI. 

The Mumbai Police team has reportedly traced the call to Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Since then, teams have left for Chhattisgarh, and the investigation is on.

Earlier on November 5, the Mumbai Police had received a threat message against superstar Salman Khan allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat message gave the actor two options apologise or pay 5 crore to stay alive.

The Mumbai Police traffic control room received the threat message in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over WhatsApp with the message saying that if Salman Khan wanted to stay alive.

"He should go to our temple and apologize or give 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him, our gang is still active," the message claiming to be in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother said.

This was the second death threat Salman Khan has received in a week. In the earlier death threat, also received by Mumbai Police Traffic Control, a ransom of 2 crore was demanded from the actor.

Earlier on October 24, the Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of 5 crore.

According to the Mumbai Police, it had registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
