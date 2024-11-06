Mumbai traffic control room receives one more message threatening Salman Khan

MUMBAI: The Mumbai traffic control unit on Tuesday received yet another message threatening to kill actor Salman Khan. This is the second such message received by the traffic police control room in the past 10 days. Actor Salman Khan leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead three assailants, in Mumbai. (PTI)

The latest message sent on WhatsApp read: “If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to a temple (Bishnoi community temple in Rajasthan) and apologise to the community or pay ₹5 crore. If he does not do the same, we will eliminate him. The Bishnoi gang is still active.”

The Karnataka police detained a 35-year-old man in Bengaluru based on the information provided by Mumbai police in connection with Bollywood actor Salman Khan death threat case registered in Worli police station. Police said, the person has been detained and he does welding work. The further interrogation is going on. The Mumbai police team is on the way to Karnataka to take the custody of the accused. “It does not seem serious. The exact reason will be clear once we will get the accused’s custody and interrogate him” said the senior officer.

Police officials said that the sender of the message claimed that he was a brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and insisted that the actor should either visit a temple and apologise for having killed a black buck (which is revered by the Bishnoi community of Rajasthan) or pay ₹5 crore. Police said the number is not a local one, and they are trying to identify and trace the sender.

The Worli police have registered a case against the unknown sender under sections 308(4) (putting or attempting to put a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt to that person or to any other person to commit extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt to a person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police traced the sender’s location to Karnataka, but the probe hit an obstacle as the sender used a Virtual Private Network to send the message, making it difficult for them to trace the origin of the message. The police said they have dispatched a team to Karnataka and the cyber experts are trying to get the exact location of the sender. Police will soon get the person, said a senior officer who is part of the probe.

Meanwhile security has been beefed up for the actor. “This does not appear to be too serious, but we cannot take any such threat lightly,” said a senior police officer. A team of crime branch officers is working with cyber experts to track the sender of the latest message. “We are also checking if the message was really linked to the Bishnoi gang or someone just sent it for fun,” added the officer.

Last week, traffic police received a similar message, threatening the actor with dire consequences if he failed to meet the sender’s demand of ₹2 crore. On October 30, Worli police identified the sender of the message as Azam Mohammed Mustafa, a Bandra East resident, and apprehended him.