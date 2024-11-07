Days after Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan gets phone threat, caller demands 50 lakh

Mumbai: Days after fellow Bollywood luminary Salman Khan received threats, actor Shah Rukh Khan has allegedly been targeted by an anonymous caller demanding ₹50 lakh and threatening fatal consequences if the sum is not paid, Mumbai police reported. Baba Siddique, seen here with actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan during an Iftar party, also received threats from Bishnoi's gang, and was subsequently killed. (PTI file photo)

The incident follows a series of security concerns surrounding Salman Khan, who has been under enhanced protection since March after receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Two men on a motorcycle were arrested last Sunday near Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra area after they were spotted behaving suspiciously. The actor's security detail was subsequently bolstered with Y-plus security coverage, including armed personnel stationed at his home round the clock.

The latest threat came via a telephone call to the Bandra police station on Monday from an individual who identified himself as 'Faizan'. Police have since registered a case against the unknown caller.

"The caller stated he would kill Shah Rukh Khan if he did not receive ₹50 lakh from him," said Dikshit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 9). "The caller made these statements and terminated the call."

"We are currently working to identify the accused and effect an arrest with assistance from our cyber police division," Gedam added.

Given the gravity of the threat, Bandra police have filed charges under sections 308 (4) (extortion by threatening death) and 351 (3) (4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahinta.

Police officials revealed they have traced the call to Raipur in Chhattisgarh and have dispatched a team to apprehend the suspect. The investigation aims to uncover the motivation behind the threat and determine whether the caller has any gang affiliations.