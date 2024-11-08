Salman Khan receives another threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, case registered against unknown person

Two days after receiving a death threat allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, actor Salman Khan received yet another threat message on Thursday, November 7. As per ANI, a case has been registered against an unknown person by Worli police in Mumbai. (Also Read: Man issues death threat to Salman, NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, demands ₹2 crore; held) Salman Khan gets another threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

New threat message to Salman Khan

ANI reports that Mumbai Police said on Friday morning, “A threat message for actor Salman Khan from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room last night. A case has been registered against an unknown person by Worli Police. Investigation underway.” Details of the new threat are yet to be ascertained.

Previously, on November 5, Mumbai Police had received a threatening message targeting actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat gave the actor an ultimatum: either apologise or pay ₹5 crore to ensure his safety. A 32-year-old man from Rajasthan was apprehended in Karnataka and handed over to Maharashtra Police on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Bhikha Ram, also known as Vikram, is a resident of Jalore in Rajasthan. A police source told PTI, “The accused was watching a regional news channel when he suddenly called the Mumbai Police control room and issued a death threat to Salman Khan. He is a daily wage worker and claims to be a fan of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This is his version, but his detailed interrogation and further investigation will be conducted by the Mumbai Police.”

Not just Salman Khan

According to Mumbai Police, a caller contacted Bandra Police Station on Wednesday, demanding ₹50 lakh, threatening to kill Shah Rukh Khan if the demand was not met. The caller stated he would kill Shah Rukh Khan, and reportedly told police his identity was irrelevant.

The threat call was made from a phone belonging to Mohammad Faizan Khan, whose device had reportedly been lost on November 2. The call was made on November 5 by an unidentified individual using his phone. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have served a notice to Mohammad Faizan Khan in connection with the threat case involving Shah Rukh Khan.

On the work front, Salman is currently filming for Bigg Boss 18 and his next film, Sikandar. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will soon begin shooting for his next, King.

– With inputs from agencies.