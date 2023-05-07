Exes Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon share hugs, she shows him her heels at HT India's Most Stylish 2023

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon shared the stage at Volkswagen presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2023, co-powered by Ambience Group. A video of them sharing a hug at the event has arrived. The two were also seen seating next to each other and chatting during the announcements. Also read: HT India's Most Stylish 2023 live updates

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon at HT India's Most Stylish 2023.(HT photos)

At HT India’s Most Stylish 2023, Akshay Kumar bagged the Style Hall of Fame – Male award. Raveena presented the award to him. In a video, she is seen announcing his name as the winner. As the actor got up from his chair, he walked to the stage and exchanged hugs with Raveena on stage. She handed him the award.

In a different video, Akshay and Raveena are also seen sitting next to each other. The two are seen engrossed in conversation as Raveena showed him her heels and smiles. Agreeing to her words, Akshay nodded his head as they continued talking.

The video left fans excited to see them together. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Yeh kya dekh liya… Asaaammmmbhavvvv (this is impossible).” “After a long time seeing this duo together,” added another one.

Raveena and Akshay Kumar starred together in the hit 1994 film Mohra. Soon after the film release, they began dating in 1995. Raveena said that they got engaged in the late 90s. However, they parted ways. Akshay married Twinkle Khanna in 2001. Raveena married Anil Thadani in 2004.

Meanwhile, Raveena won the Style Hall of Fame – Female award at HT India’s Most Stylish 2023. She gave credit to the winners for keeping it stylish.

