Akshay Kumar attends Aanand L Rai's mother's funeral, hours after his mom Aruna Bhatia's death. See pics

Hours after his mother Aruna Bhatia's funeral took place, Akshay Kumar made his way to attend the funeral of director Aanand L Rai's mother. The filmmaker's mother also reportedly died on Wednesday morning. The cause of death is still unknown.

Akshay was photographed alone at the funeral. Akshay and Aanand are working together on a couple of projects. The actor wrapped the filming of Atrangi Re, with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, earlier this year and has Raksha Bandhan in the making.

Earlier in the day, Akshay along with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara were photographed at Aruna's funeral. The family was joined by Twinkle's mother Dimple Kapadia, filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Sajid Khan, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Kapadia and producer Ramesh Taurani.

Akshay took to his social media accounts and shared the news of his mother's death. “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he wrote. She was admitted to the ICU of the Hiranandani hospital in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the actor had requested fans to pray for her. “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help," he had said, in a post on his social media accounts.

Akshay was in the United Kingdom, shooting for his upcoming film Cinderella, when he returned to India earlier this week. He had been stationed in that country for a few weeks now.