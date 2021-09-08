Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia's funeral: Wife Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara attend

Film director Rohit Shetty, actor Riteish Deshmukh and producer Ramesh Taurani were among the Bollywood personalities who attended the funeral of Akshay Kumar's mother on Wednesday. Akshay's mother, Aruna Bhatia, died earlier in the day from an unknown illness.

Pictures of Riteish, Rohit, actor Karan Kapadia, filmmaker Sajid Khan and others, were shared online by paparazzi accounts. Also spotted was Akshay's daughter Nitara and his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara at her grandmother's funeral.(Varinder Chawla)

Rohit Shetty at Akshay Kumar's mother's funeral.

Akshay had announced his mother's death in social media posts. He had written, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti." A day prior, Akshay had asked fans to pray for his mother's well-being, after she was admitted to the ICU of the Hiranandani hospital in Mumbai.

In 2015, Akshay talked to Hindustan Times about his relationship with his mother. “The bond between a mother and her son is so strong yet so gentle...nothing could come between us, no amount of miles or continents can keep us from letting each other know every day that I would be nothing and no one without her.”

Several of his industry colleagues offered condolences. Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza, Nimrat Kaur, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta and others took to social media to express their sorrow, and gave strength to the family.

Akshay and Rohit are set to collaborate on the upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which is awaiting release after being delayed by over a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Akshay has worked with Sajid on the Housefull franchise, and with Ramesh Taurani's Tips on Aitraaz and Entertainment.