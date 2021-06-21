Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akshay Kumar begins Raksha Bandhan shoot, dedicates film to sister: 'Growing up Alka was my first friend'

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Seen in the film will be four new faces, Shikara actor Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Hiranandani is one of the producers on Raksha Bandhan.

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday started filming director Aanand L Rai's upcoming feature film Raksha Bandhan and dedicated the movie to his sister, Alka Hiranandani.

Raksha Bandhan, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is billed as a special tale which celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way".

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and posted a picture with Aanand from the film's set. It is the actor-filmmaker's second collaboration after their upcoming drama Atrangi Re.

"Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes," the 53-year-old actor wrote.

Raksha Bandhan also features four new faces, Shikara actor Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth, playing Akshay's sisters. The film is penned by writer couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon.

Also read: Neena Gupta's biggest reveals: Going 5 years without talking to Vivian Richards, Satish Kaushik's offer to marry

It is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand.

The film is backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.

