Akshay Kumar busts another FAKE news, denies doing Sajid Nadiadwala’s next with Ahan Shetty

The man has so many films in hand, that every day, a new one is added to his kitty by the rumour mill. The latest has been that producer Sajid Nadiadwala has roped him and Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan for a film starring the duo.

However, the actor himself took to Twitter and busted the fake news. “10/10 on FAKE news scale! How about I start my own fake news busting business ?” he wrote.

The 53-year-old had also talked to us recently about another rumour. Reports had started doing the rounds about him starring in Dhoom 4, the fourth instalment in the action franchise. He told us straight away, “FAKE NEWS!”.

Currently, Kumar has kickstarted the shoot of his next, Raksha Bandhan with filmmaker Aanand L Rai, and shared the good news with his followers on social media. It was after the second wave restrictions were lifted that the actor decided to venture out, figuring again among the first few A-listers to work in the Covid pandemic.

“Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes,” he tweeted.