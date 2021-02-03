Actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty; filmmaker Karan Johar; and producer Ekta Kapoor have called for unity, a day after several international figures, including singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg, commented on the ongoing farmer protests.

Using similar language in their tweets, the Bollywood personalities said that the nation shouldn't be divided.

Sharing a statement by the external affairs ministry on the matter, Akshay wrote in a tweet on Wednesday, "Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda."

Karan, restricting replies to his tweet, wrote, "We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether."

Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Lets stand united against any propaganda. Together we can and we will! #IndiaAgainstPropoganda #IndiaTogether." Ajay tweeted, "Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting. "#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda." Suniel Shetty wrote, We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda."

On Tuesday, singer Rihanna, sharing a news story about the protests, asked, "Why aren’t we talking about this?!" Sharing the same story, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg wrote that she is standing in 'solidarity' with the protesters.

A statement issued by the external affairs ministry contended “vested interest groups” are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests to derail them and said these groups have tried to mobilise global support against India. The statement also referred to “sensationalist social media hashtags and comments” by “celebrities and others” but didn’t name anyone.

Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut and singer Diljit Dosanjh have been involved in a back-and-forth on Twitter, each taking opposing stances on the issue.

