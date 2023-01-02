Akshay Kumar equates marriage to ‘maut ka kuan’ in witty new post with wife Twinkle Khanna. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar recently went to the circus along with his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, and their children--son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Akshay shared a video as the family watched an act called 'maut ka kuan'. In this act, stuntmen drive their cars or motorcycles at high speed in near-vertical wells. (Also Read | When Twinkle Khanna revealed Aamir Khan 'nearly slapped' her for thinking about Akshay Kumar on film set)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, a person rode his bike inside a spherical enclosure while Akshay watched from the audience. Twinkle Khanna, sitting next to him, asked, "What is this called" and Akshay replied, "Maut ka kuan". She asked, "What?" and Akshay replied again looking at the camera. The actor wore a yellow T-shirt and a cap.

Sharing the video, Akshay captioned the post, "Got my family to watch the good old circus yesterday. Wife asked me what this act is called. I wish I could say ‘marriage’ (winking face with tongue emoji) #MautKaKuan." Reacting to the post, RJ Anmol commented, "Akki Bhaai, agar aapne marriage keh diya hota- toh maut ke kuen mein aapko pata hai kon hota (Had you said marriage, then you know who would have been in maut ka kuan)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. Recently, on Twinkle's birthday, Akshay penned a birthday wish for his wife. On Instagram, Akshay shared a video which he captioned, "While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I'm glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing And Happy birthday Tina." In the video, she was seen singing and dancing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay was recently seen in an action-adventure film Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez which got decent responses at the box office. He will be next seen in an upcoming entertainer film Selfiee, which is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License

Apart from Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also a part of the remake. Filmmaker Raj Mehta is helming the project. The film marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Akshay and Emraan. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON