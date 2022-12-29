When Twinkle Khanna revealed Aamir Khan 'nearly slapped' her for thinking about Akshay Kumar on film set

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna once revealed that actor Aamir Khan 'nearly slapped' her, when she told him she was 'thinking about' her now-husband, actor Akshay Kumar, on a film set. During the book launch event of Twinkle's Mrs Funnybones in 2015, filmmaker Karan Johar had asked Aamir Khan, "What has your experience been with her? Did you ever think she was a good actress?" (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 'perfect birthday' with daughter Nitara, son Aarav and Akshay Kumar)

As Aamir started thinking after listening to Karan's question, Twinkle interrupted, “No, no." He smiled, raised his eyebrows and looked at her. Twinkle continued, "Once he asked me, 'what are you doing? Why are you behaving like this? You are not even focussing on work'. I said, 'I am thinking about Akshay'. He almost slapped me. I still remember we were somewhere outdoors.” Twinkle and Aamir were seen together in the 2000 film Mela.

Aamir replied, “Did I? No," and Twinkle responded with, “Yeah.” He then said, "I won't have reacted that way.” To which Twinkle said, "Yeah, you just made a face."

When Karan asked if Aamir really thought that Twinkle was a good actor, he said, "I thought she was fantastic. All of us have different abilities, I mean that. And Twinkle is really talented in some of the most amazing activities like insulting people. She is an expert in insulting people. All through my life, since I have known her, she has just constantly insulted me."

Twinkle celebrated her 48th birthday on Thursday with her family and friends. Taking to Instagram, she posted photos with Akshay Kumar and their children Aarav and Nitara. She captioned the post, "The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most. Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead!"

Earlier, Twinkle took a trip down memory lane as she shared a picture with her late father, actor Rajesh Khanna on his birthday. She shares a common birth date with her father. Sharing an old picture, she wrote, "A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories."

Twinkle made her film debut with Barsaat in 1995 and went on to feature in films such as Jaan, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, International Khiladi, Zulmi, Baadshah, Mela, Jodi No 1 and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

Twinkle and Akshay Kumar married in 2001. She quit acting in 2001 and ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book Mrs Funnybones. Twinkle wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017. She followed it with another book titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON