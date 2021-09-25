Akshay Kumar gets a hug from daughter Nitara as he wishes her happy birthday: 'Always stay papa’s precious lil girl'

Akshay Kumar shared a picture with his daughter Nitara along with a birthday note on social media as she turned nine on Saturday. In the picture, Akshay was seated in a chair while Nitara gave him a tight hug.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara - grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious li’l girl too. Love you.”

Nitara is Akshay and Twinkle Khanna's younger child. The couple also has a son, Aarav. Akshay and Twinkle share pictures of Nitara on social media platforms but refrain from revealing her face.

While Akshay's posts with Nitara are usually limited to special occasions, she often appears in Twinkle's Instagram posts. Earlier this year, Twinkle shared a video of Nitara playing a guitar at home.

"My little guitarist and her tiny concerts. I would not have believed that you could learn how to play an instrument largely online, but she did with @swirlmusicindia and it gives her so much joy. #musictherapy," she captioned the clip.

On Father's Day, Twinkle shared a picture of Akshay and Nitara playing with colours and wrote, “He is her wall. She learns to stand holding onto him. Is shielded as she removes bricks at eye-level and peeks at the world. He waits for the day when she will clamber over the top and becomes a wall for her own. #happyfathersday.”

Akshay, Twinkle, Nitara and Aarav are currently in the UK, where Akshay is filming for his upcoming project. The family briefly returned to India, when Akshay's mother died, but returned a few days later. They were photographed at the airport together.