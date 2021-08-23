Akshay Kumar calls Shah Rukh Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show at fan’s request, host says ‘SRK PCO mein kaam karte hai?’

Akshay Kumar, during his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, got an unusual request from an audience member. A woman wished to speak with her favourite star Shah Rukh Khan and asked Akshay to give him a call and make it happen.

Though Akshay tried to fulfill the fan’s wish and called Shah Rukh, the number was switched off. “Sir, doosre number pe call karo (please try an alternate number),” she requested, to which host Kapil Sharma joked, “Shah Rukh Khan PCO mein kaam karte hai (Does Shah Rukh Khan work at a public call office)?”

Akshay tried an alternate number but to no avail. The fan then suggested that he call up Gauri Khan, leaving his fellow guests Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in splits.

“Saari baat aap pe aayegi. Gauri bhabhi bolengi, ‘Akshay ji aap bigaad rahe hai humare pati ko’ (The blame will come on you. Gauri will say that you are spoiling Shah Rukh),” Kapil joked, before adding, “So sweet of you, paaji.”

Akshay came on The Kapil Sharma Show along with his BellBottom co-stars Vaani, Huma and producer Jackky Bhagnani to promote the film. They were one of the first guests of the new season of the show.

Earlier, Shah Rukh had talked about giving an autograph pretending to be Akshay to a fan at London’s Heathrow Airport. During an appearance on Yaaron Ki Baaraat, Shah Rukh said that a woman chased him at the airport for an autograph and told him, “Akshay, I love you.”

“Uss lady ka main dil nahi todna chahta tha toh maine jo signature diya woh Akshay Kumar hi diya hua hai (I didn’t want to break her heart so I signed as Akshay Kumar),” Shah Rukh had said.

Akshay and Shah Rukh worked together in Dil To Pagal Hai. They also made guest appearances in each other’s films, Om Shanti Om and Heyy Baby.

Shah Rukh, in an interview with DNA a few years ago, discussed why a collaboration with Akshay might not be possible. “I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home,” he had said.

“It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga. (He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in). I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match,” he had added.