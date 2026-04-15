Akshay Kumar gets emotional as he calls of Bhooth Bangla a tribute to ‘comedy ke ustad’ Asrani

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla. The movie will also feature the late actor Asrani posthumously. Akshay recently shared a photo with him from the film’s set, remembering the late star as a master of comedy. He added that Bhooth Bangla is not just a film for him, but also a heartfelt tribute and salute to the legendary actor.

Akshay Kumar remembers Asrani ahead of Bhooth Bangla release

Akshay Kumar remembers Asrani ahead of Bhooth Bangla release.

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On Wednesday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a picture with Asrani from the sets of Bhooth Bangla. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Kabhi kabhi ek tasveer sirf yaadon ka tukda nahi hoti... ek poori journey ko samet leti hai. Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai... Asrani ji ke saath meri second-last film. Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha... it was like a masterclass every single time" (Sometimes, a picture is not just a fragment of memories... it captures an entire journey. This picture is from the shoot of our film Bhooth Bangla... my second-last film with Asrani ji. We worked together in a total of 12 films, and with each one, I learnt something new from him... it was like a masterclass every single time).

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{{^usCountry}} He further praised the late actor's comic timing and added, "Comedy itni aasaan lagti thi jab woh karte the, lekin asal mein woh ek mushkil kala hai. Asrani ji uske ustad the aur hamesha rahenge. Bhooth Bangla kal release ho rahi hai... mere liye yeh sirf ek film nahi, ek yaad hai... ek tribute hai... ek salute hai uss legend ko. Asrani ji, aap hamesha yaad aayenge" (Comedy looked so effortless when he performed it, but in reality, it is a difficult art. Asrani ji was its master and always will be. Bhooth Bangla releases tomorrow... for me, this is not just a film, it is a memory... a tribute... a salute to that legend. Asrani ji, you will always be remembered). About Asrani's death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further praised the late actor's comic timing and added, "Comedy itni aasaan lagti thi jab woh karte the, lekin asal mein woh ek mushkil kala hai. Asrani ji uske ustad the aur hamesha rahenge. Bhooth Bangla kal release ho rahi hai... mere liye yeh sirf ek film nahi, ek yaad hai... ek tribute hai... ek salute hai uss legend ko. Asrani ji, aap hamesha yaad aayenge" (Comedy looked so effortless when he performed it, but in reality, it is a difficult art. Asrani ji was its master and always will be. Bhooth Bangla releases tomorrow... for me, this is not just a film, it is a memory... a tribute... a salute to that legend. Asrani ji, you will always be remembered). About Asrani's death {{/usCountry}}

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In October 2025, the iconic jailer of Sholay and popular comic actor Asrani died at the age of 84 after battling a prolonged illness. The actor's last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium. He is survived by his wife, sister and nephew.

About Bhooth Bangla

Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks Akshay and Priyadarshan's reunion after over a decade, and fans are excited to see if the duo can recreate their magic on the big screen once again. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17, with paid previews starting from April 16, 9 pm onwards.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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