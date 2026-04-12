Emotional fan cries on meeting Akshay Kumar, actor wins hearts as he shares hug, dances to Teri Ore with her. Watch

The video showed a fan breaking down in tears as she stepped onto the stage to meet Akshay. The actor hugged and comforted her before asking if she would dance with him. The fan happily agreed. Akshay then performed a romantic dance with her to his popular track Teri Ore from Singh Is Kinng . The audience could not stop hooting and cheering as Akshay danced with the fan.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. Taking the old-school route of city tours for promotions, the actor recently visited Delhi NCR. He stopped by a mall in Greater Noida West, where he interacted with fans. A video from the event surfaced online showing Akshay consoling a female fan who became emotional upon seeing him and later even dancing with her.

His sweet gesture won hearts on social media. One fan wrote, “He just gave lifetime memories to her.” Another wrote, “What a down-to-earth person.” Another commented, “Kitti khushnasib h ye lady. Apne favourite hero se mil li (She is so lucky to have met her favourite hero).” One user wrote, “So sweet, he made her day.” Another commented, “I am also crying but aunty’s luck much better than me.”

In another video, Akshay was seen addressing the crowd and saying, “Mujhe kareeban 36 saal ho gaye hain iss industry ke andar, lekin ek mall ke andar maine kabhi itne saare log nahi dekhe (It’s been around 36 years that I have been a part of this industry, but I have never seen so many people inside a mall).” The camera then panned across the venue, showing thousands of people packed into the atrium and gathered on every floor, cheering for the actor.