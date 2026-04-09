Rajpal Yadav defends ‘bechari’ Wamiqa Gabbi after she got trolled for ‘ignoring’ him during Bhooth Bangla promotions

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. Recently, a couple of videos from the promotions went viral, with some social media users claiming that Wamiqa Gabbi had ‘ignored’ him. The clips triggered backlash against Wamiqa. Now, Rajpal has reacted to the controversy. Rajpal Yadav clears the air about Wamiqa Gabbi 'ignoring' him during Bhooth Bangla promotions.

Rajpal Yadav defends Wamiqa Gabbi amid backlash for ignoring him Speaking to Zoom, Rajpal dismissed the speculation and explained that it was simply a matter of camera angles and misinterpretation. He said, “Ye kaise hota hai ki jaisa apka angle camera hota hai, main vahan kisi doosre ko kar raha hu, wo bechari kisi doosre ko kar rahi hai, lekin wo camera angle esa laga (It happens that from one camera angle it looks like I’m doing something with someone else, and that poor girl is doing something with someone else, but the camera makes it look completely different)."

He further added, “In a video with Akki (Akshay Kumar) paaji, there are three girls standing there and hum log jaise scene nahi banate? (and just like we set up a scene), you stand there, I’ll stand here, and the girls will stand in between. But if people find entertainment in that too, then there’s no problem. We’ve honestly laughed enough over Wamiqa, Akki paaji, and all of this.”

Rajpal also said that the cast shares such a comfortable bond with each other that there is no formality left between them. However, he admitted that someone watching from a distance may interpret things differently. He also stated that in his 25-year career, he has never felt ignored.