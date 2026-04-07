Salman Khan comes out in support of Rajpal Yadav after awards show host took a dig at his cheque bounce case

Taking to his X account on Tuesday, Salman said, “Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai (Rajpal, you are working for the last 30 years here and we all have worked multiple times with you because we know you know your job and bring value to it. You will continue to get work and at the rate of the dollar. This is the reality).”

Actor Rajpal Yadav has been at the centre of a legal storm for the last few months after being sent to Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case. The actor attended the Chetak Screen Awards recently, where the host took a jibe at him over his ₹9 crore cheque bounce case. However, it was Rajpal's handling of the situation that won many over on social media. Now, Salman Khan has come out in support of Rajpal. (Also read: Delhi HC reserves order in Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case, actor gets emotional and asks to be sent to jail again )

“Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai ,dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo , dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai (Please remember that we often say things on the flow but let it remain within you. Let the dollar go down what does it matter? You will be giving it in India only) @rajpalofficial,” he added.

During the awards show, Rajpal spoke about the chaos around fluctuating currencies. Responding to him, the host took a jibe at him and reminded him of his own dues. "Rajpal bhai, no matter how much the dollar and rupee fluctuate, aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain (You will anyway have to return the due amount).” Rajpal brushed off the comment with a smile, a gesture that was praised by many social media users.

About Rajpal's case Rajpal was sent to Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case in February this year. However, the actor was granted interim bail on February 16, and is now back to completing his work commitments. Later, the Delhi High Court also clarified that Rajpal would not be taken back into custody even after the earlier interim order was vacated.

Rajpal is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tabu. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on April 17, with paid previews beginning on April 16 at 9 pm.