Akshay Kumar gifts Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly a saree on Raksha Bandhan, she says, ‘this shall be my prized possession’

On Sunday, Rupali Ganguly shared a bunch of photos of herself wearing a yellow saree. Sharing the pictures, she said that Akshay Kumar gifted it to her as a Raksha Bandhan gift. Recently, when Rupali and Akshay met on the sets of a festive special program titled Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Rupali tied a rakhi on Akshay's wrist. She also revealed that the two used to be family friends as kids t Also Read: Rupali Ganguly ties rakhi to Akshay Kumar after more than 20 years, he touches her feet. Watch

Sharing pictures of herself wearing a yellow saree, Rupali wrote, “Some precious moments with my beautiful family on #rakshabandhan and I Absolutely Loveee this beautiful saree Akshay Kumar. It’s my favorite color too Thank you for being so thoughtful…. Touched and emotional. This shall be my prized possession… precious. Wish I had remembered to take a few pics at least when we met again. May Matarani and Mahakal bless us all."

The pictures that Rupali shared are from her Raksha Bandhan celebration last week. The pictures also feature her husband Ashwin K Verma, her son Rudransh and her brother Vijay Ganguly.

Last week, Akshay Kumar shared a video from Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. In the video, Rupali ties him a rakhi and he bends down to touch her feet. Akshay talks about how Rupali tied rakhi on his wrist for five consecutive years three decades ago. Rupali gets emotional and says, "Har saal jab tak zinda hu, har saal rakhi bandhungi (Until I am alive, I will tie him a rakhi every year)."

Rupali Ganguly made her acting debut in 1985 with Saaheb. In 2000, she made her television debut with Sukanya. She later appeared in popular TV shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and more. She currently essays the role of Anupamaa in the hit television show of the same name.

