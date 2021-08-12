Akshay Kumar: I have completed five films during the pandemic

Taking a crew of 200 plus members to the UK to shoot a start to finish film amid the pandemic last year, to wrapping up five films since then, Akshay Kumar has been leading by example. Talking to us, the actor explains what led to the decision of releasing BellBottom at a time when the theatres are not open to their full capacity, and how he drew inspiration from the frontline workers and other essential workers. Excerpts:

Being one of first actors to start shooting post the first lockdown in August 2020, a move that was hailed by the industry, today how do you look back at the experience, the uncertainty and the risk to shoot in the UK?

I still remember that flight, being on the tarmac with a crew of 200 plus members. Everyone was quiet while we were about to take off because there was so much uncertainty and apprehension. The underlying fear that anytime we’d get a call about change in the rules and regulations and we won’t be fly. But as soon as we were airborne, the entire crew screamed in jubilation, almost deafening. That was such a special and liberating moment, maybe my most memorable flight till date!

It’s been 17 months we’ve been living with Covid-19. Going forward, what changes do you see in the business of filmmaking, theatres and the mood of the fraternity?

I can’t comment about others but I’m going about doing my business as usual. I’ve already completed five films during the pandemic. And I’m onto the next one, Cinderella with the same team as BellBottom, directed by Ranjit Tewari and produced by Pooja Entertainment. But then this has always been the way I’ve worked — doing an average of four films in a year. Yes, the avenues to showcase our films may change a little, like I know some films even before shoot begins are being planned for an OTT release only. Then another term that I’ve recently learnt is a hybrid release, when a film releases in theatres and on OTT, simultaneously. One way or another, the show must, and will go on.

Time and again, your name pops up in speculative announcements like the recent Dhoom 4, which you refuted. Or even biopics and patriotic themed films, not to forget the multiple memes on you including the recent Neeraj Chopra ones. How do you handle them?

Some of the memes are really funny, people can be very creative. The recent meme, which was a still from my film Saugandh with a stick read: ‘Akshay Kumar preparing for Neeraj Chopra biopic.’ The number of people that forwarded it to me shows the memer has done a good job. Jokes aside, it actually feels good. The worst thing for an actor is to be missing from public’s memory. I guess this whole experiment of juggling different genres seems to be working. That’s why, be it a stylised action film like Dhoom or a biopic, people can imagine me in it, so it’s definitely a good thing!

Your films Kesari (2019), Mission Mangal (2019), Gold (2018), Airlift (2016), Baby (2015), all are patriotic minus any jingoism, which puts them in a league of their own. Is that by choice or chance?

I pick and choose subjects which I find entertaining and what excites me. If they help in giving out a message to the audience, it’s icing on the cake. As far as jingoism is concerned, it’s a conscious choice. The audiences are smart. If you overdo something, they can see through it. I prefer to keep it to a degree which is real and believable. The idea is to make the audiences aware of the stories of our unsung heroes, who’ve done so much for the country, to honour them and instil a sense of pride for their achievements. If we manage to do that much, it’s mission accomplished.

In BellBottom, you play a spy who turns saviour. What attracted you to this film?

We’ve so many interesting and untapped stories in our country which people don’t know about. Like when I did Airlift (2016), I didn’t know something like this had happened, and to this day, it’s the biggest civilian evacuation in aviation history. Later, many people told me it’s amazing how they weren’t aware of this fascinating story. Same was the case with PadMan, Gold, Kesari, Mission Mangal, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha etc. I love real life stories and when I hear of an extraordinary incident and get to know something like that has happened in real life, I get all the more fascinated and feel that this is such an amazing story, more people should know about it. And so begins the process of film-making. BellBottom is no different. It’s a story based on true events of India’s first covert operation.

Lara Dutta Bhupati’s transformation into Indira Gandhi is being lauded. Director, Ranjeet Tewari mentioned that you’d recommended her for the role. What led to the decision?

When Ranjit narrated the story to me, we knew the character of Indira Gandhi would be tricky to cast but we needed to get it right. He’d shown me some archived footage of Mrs. Gandhi, she had a certain body language and gravitas which I felt Lara could bring to the character and look what an amazing job she has done. Congratulations to the makeup artist behind the look, Vikram Gaikwad and his team for pulling it off so convincingly.

BellBottom is releasing at a time when the theatres haven’t opened to full capacity. Does it perturb you?

It did perturb me earlier, but with time I’ve learnt one thing, the less time you spend mulling over things which aren’t in your control, the happier you’ll be. In an ideal scenario, theatres would’ve reopened, but that’s not the case. In fact, one of the biggest territories, Maharashtra also hasn’t opened up yet. We had two choices, either to sulk and postpone again or to go ahead and let the film decide its fate. So taking control of what is in our hands, we chose the latter.

The virus scare hasn’t really subsided though we’ve learnt to live with the new normal. Also, there are no vaccines available for kids in India. As a parent, how do you look at it?

As a parent, it does concern me, as kids are the last ones to maintain social distance which makes them all the more vulnerable. But, I believe clinical trials are ongoing for vaccines for kids and hopefully, they’ll be available to us soon.

With projects like BellBottom, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and RakshaBandhan to name a few, you are living every actor’s dream to be able to play diverse characters on the big screen. Wouldn’t you say so?

I’ve been very fortunate with the diverse roles that have come my way. It’s pure fate to have scripts of such varied nature. Earlier in my career, I’d gotten too comfortable as an action hero. It was my sheer good luck that Priyan (director Priyadarshan) sir offered and convinced me to do Hera Pheri, which helped me break out of my comfort zone. The reward of that one risk of trying to do something totally new taught me to keep an open mind and play different roles, be it a transgender’s character, a homosexual or PadMan. So in a way, I’m still reaping the benefits of Hera Pheri.

You often have had four to five releases a year, but the pandemic changed everyone’s plans. Other than the films you shot recently, Sooryavanshi is one film that the audiences are waiting for. Is there any update on its release?

I’ll have to redirect this question to two people, God and Rohit Shetty (laughs). You can try your luck with either of them and in case you do have an update, let me also know. But on a serious note, with BellBottom, we’ve taken a step ahead of returning to the big screen, hopefully the results will give others confidence and they will follow suit.

While your peers are waiting to release their only film of the year, you have six movies ready for release. Moreover, you have as many films on the floors. Is this a business decision or also a chance for thousands to get a livelihood in the industry?

Amid the pandemic last year, most of us had the privilege to stay safe at home, work from home. But our doctors, policemen, essential service providers etc. didn’t have that choice. They continued doing their jobs despite the looming fear. I took my inspiration from them. The only job that I know is to act.. So, I also decided to get back to my work and my normal schedule. I’ve been fortunate to have cooperative producers and directors who agreed to resume shooting taking necessary safety measures. And I’m glad if one decision, in turn, helped people who’re associated with me, get back to their normal livelihood as well.