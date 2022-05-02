Akshay Kumar lauds PM Narendra Modi and child who sang patriotic song in Berlin: 'Dil khush ho gaya'. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday shared a video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a child, singing a patriotic song. Taking to Twitter, Akshay lauded PM Modi and the young boy as well. In the clip, the boy is heard singing Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat as the PM clicked his fingers to the beat of the song. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar hurts himself as he tries to make music with his teeth and a comb: 'It was actually painful')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi rested one of his hands on the boy's shoulder. As the video came to an end, PM Modi is seen blessing the boy and showering him with love. PM Narendra Modi is currently in Germany's Berlin as he kickstarted his three-nation visit to Europe on Monday.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Dil khush ho gaya is bachche ke deshprem ke itne pyaare andaaz ko dekh ke (The heart became happy to see such a lovely gesture of patriotism of this child). @narendramodi ji you gave him the moment of his life."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Akshay recently disclosed the first glimpse of his Diwali movie Ram Setu. This action-adventure drama is a story of an archaeologist who races against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram-Setu. It will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Apart from Akshay, Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Satyadev and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. The film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

Akshay also has Raj Mehta's Selfie in the pipeline alongside Emraan Hashmi. The comedy-drama film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Selfiee is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Selfiee is produced by Dharma Productions and Akshay's Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. Akshay also has the remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON