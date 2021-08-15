Akshay Kumar leaves Kapil Sharma speechless after he jokes about running The Kapil Sharma Show, watch

The Kapil Sharma Show is set to return this month and the premiere episode will feature Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn as guests. A newly released promo features the actors making an entry, giving Kapil Sharma's show a well-deserved opening. The video also marks the return of Akshay and Kapil's banter.

In the video, shared on Instagram, Kapil Sharma asks Akshay Kumar, “Apni filmo mein rocket, road roller tak chala liya, ab kya chalayenge aap? (You've flown a rocket and driven a road roller, what will you drive next?)."

Akshay joked, “Itne saalo se tera show chala raha hu, wo kya hai? (For so many years now I've been running your show, what about that?)” Besides their banter, the video also gave a glimpse of Akshay dancing with Bharti Singh and performing a ‘Saashtang Namaskar'.

On the other hand, when Kapil tried to flirt with Nora Fatehi, who was also on the sets to promote Bhuj: The Pride of India, Ajay casually pushed the comedian away from her. The promo has also confirmed that the first episode will air from August 21, on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm.

Check out the promo:

Earlier this week, Kapil shared pictures from Ajay and Akshay's visit to the sets. In the picture featuring Akshay, Kapil joked that the actor was taking his blessings for his upcoming film, BellBottom. Akshay shot right back in the comments section, saying while he was seeking Kapil's blessings, he was also searching for Kapil's brain and had reached his knees.

He also shared a picture with Ajay, in which the duo were photographed sharing a candid moment.

Besides Kapil, the comedy show also features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh. Recurring cast member Sumona Chakravarti has not been seen in promos or set pictures. However, Archana recently confirmed that she would be returning in an unexpected avatar.

The comedy show went off-air after Kapil wanted to spend some time with his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.