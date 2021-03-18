Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez leave for Ayodhya to commence Ram Setu shoot, see pics
Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez leave for Ayodhya to commence Ram Setu shoot, see pics

The star cast of the film Ram Setu, including Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez, took a private plane from Mumbai to shoot for the film in Ayodhya.
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar is all set to begin shooting for his next, Ram Setu and flew with his co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez to Ayodhya for the shoot. The trio was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai ahead of their private flight on Thursday.

All three posed for pictures as they geared up to fly to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. Akshay, looking dapper in a black shirt and grey trousers, was his cheerful self and intentionally posed for the paparazzi in front of a signboard that read, 'Work in progress, inconvenience is regretted'.

Ram Setu cast at Kalina airport on Thursday. (Varinder Chawla)
Akshay Kumar poses in style at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)
Nushrratt and Jacqueline complemented him in white. While Nushrat chose a white maxi dress paired with a vibrant shrug and silver jewellery, Jacqueline was twinning with her in a white suit.

Akshay had announced the film on Diwali last year, along with the first poster featuring him as a traveller. Sharing the poster, he had written, “This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu."

Akshay has said the story of Ram Setu represents strength, bravery, love, and Indian values that have "formed the moral and social fabric of our great country". He said, "Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future. I look forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage, especially for the youth and I am happy that, with Amazon Prime Video, the story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world."

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu fame, Ram Setu will be produced by Akshay's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video.

