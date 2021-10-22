Akshay Kumar performs Bala step with Ranveer Singh, latter ends up hurting himself. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh have just released their song Aila Re Aillaa from the film Sooryavanshi. Akshay has now shared a behind-the-scenes video where he and Ranveer did the Bala step and Ranveer ended up being hurt. Akshay has also attached a hilarious warning with the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Here’s @ranveersingh’s and my #AilaReAillaaStep. Put your best, crazy dance foot forward and show me yours. Warning: Getting this step wrong can be harmful for future planning."

The video shows Ranveer and Akshay dressed up in police uniform on the sets of Sooryavanshi. Ranveer approaches Akshay and asks him to perform the popular Bala step with him. As the two perform the step with much enthusiasm, Ranveer ends up hurting himself.

The new Sooryanvanshi song Aila Re Aillaa was released on Wednesday. It also features Ajay Devgn joining Ranveer and Akshay on the dance floor. The three dance to their heart's content in the song, while being dressed as police officers.

Aila Re Aillaa has been sung by Daler Mehndi, with music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Shabbir Ahmed has penned the lyrics for the song.

Akshay had shared the music video on Instagram with the caption, "It’s nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba come together #AilaReAillaa Song out now: link in bio #Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. #BackToCinemas."

Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, but was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatre shutdown across the country. It will now release in theatres on November 5. It is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop franchise after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.

