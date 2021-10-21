The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh gets angry with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor for taking over his show

Actor Ranveer Singh, who made his TV debut with the quiz show The Big Picture on Colors, will host actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in an upcoming episode. A new promo from the episode was released and showed Sara and Janhvi taking over Ranveer's show while they tied him up backstage.

The promo begins with Sara hosting the show. “Bohot Bohot swagat hai aap sabka on Big Picture (Welcome everyone on Big Picture),” she says. Sara then welcomes Janhvi. “Please welcome Janhvi Kapoor, very gorgeous, style icon, youth icon,” she says.

However, their plans to take over the show end after Ranveer enters with his hands loosely tied with a rope. He angrily points out at the duo and says, “Jo saazish kheli hai in dono ne. Meri jagah lene ki koshish kari tumne (These two people tried to take my place in the show.)"

For the episode, Janhvi opted a sequin pink dress along with high heels. On the other hand, Sara wore an animal print glitzy dress.

Janhvi, who is Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's eldest daughter, was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Earlier this year, she wrapped the shoot for her upcoming Aanand L Rai film Good Luck Jerry.

Sara Ali Khan, who is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, was last seen in Coolie No. 1, with Varun Dhawan. It was released on Amazon Prime Video. She has Aanand L Rai's Atranig Re in the pipeline. She will be seen sharing the screen with Dhanush for the first time. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.