Ranveer Singh breaks down on hearing The Big Picture contestant's story. Watch

Ranveer Singh, who started hosting the game show The Big Picture on Colors TV this weekend, was in for a roller-coaster of emotions on the latest episode. Ranveer welcomed contestant Abhay Singh, who talked about how his father died when he was just seven.

“My father died when I was in Class 7. I could not understand what was happening then, I was so young. I had never experienced death until then. I could not have cried in front of my family and no one would have understood even if I did. My mother has worked so hard. We did not have enough money at home that all my siblings could be sent to school,” Abhay told Ranveer on stage.

Ranveer tried his best to control his emotions but broke down and cried at the end. He then connected with Abhay's family over a video call, and with tears still in his eyes, paid them his respects for the struggle they had to go through.

Other promos from the show also showed Ranveer sharing lighter moments with Abhay. He praised his spiked moustache, which reminded Ranveer of his own look in movies such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. He also told Abhay about his plans to have a baby with wife Deepika Padukone in two-three years.

"Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na.Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her ‘give me one baby like this one, my life will be set').”

He then added, “Mai shortlist bana raha hu names ke. Aap mind nahi karenge to mai le lu aapse, Shaurya (I am shortlisting names. Would you mind if I take ‘Shaurya’ from you)?”

The Big Picture is a game show in which guests have to answer questions based on pictures shown to them. The prize money on the show is ₹5 crore.