Deepika Padukone promotes Ranveer Singh’s The Big Picture with threats of beating him with ‘belan’

On Saturday, actor Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to promote husband Ranveer Singh’s upcoming TV show, The Big Picture. She used the show’s format of showing pictures and letting people guess what the object in it represents.

Deepika, however, shared a picture of a rolling pin, or belan. “What is this household item really used for,” she asked. The options she gave were a) to make rotis, b) to cook eggs, c) to beat up your husband if he doesn’t come back home on time or d) to use it as a bat for gully cricket. She tagged Ranveer on her post and used the hashtag, #TheBigPicture. He reposted the image and wrote, “I’d like to choose a lifeline.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Instagram conversation.

Earlier in a promo for the show, Ranveer had again spoken about saving himself from getting beaten up by Deepika. Ranveer was shown a picture of himself and Deepika from their second wedding anniversary. They stood outside a temple in the picture and Ranveer had to guess where the photo was clicked.

Also read: Ranveer Singh says he'll have a baby in 2-3 years, wants a daughter just like wife Deepika Padukone

“I should know, obviously I should know otherwise I'll get a lappad (slap) when I get back home,” Ranveer said in Hindi. “Basically, Deepika and I thought we should do something special on our first anniversary. As you know, our life is similar to 2 States (Chetan Bhagat’s novel). Her family is from Bengaluru, mine is from Mumbai. So we thought since it’s our first anniversary, why don’t we visit both places. We went to Golden Temple in Amritsar but before that, we visited the temple seen in the picture, which is Tirupati temple,” he added. Ranveer also said that had he not known the correct answer, his ‘wife will hit’ him.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018 in Italy’s Lake Como in a private wedding, attended only by their close friends and family. The two will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83 soon.