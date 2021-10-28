Akshay Kumar praises Ahan Shetty in Tadap trailer, asks Suniel Shetty: 'Yeh kis type ki herapheri hai'

Akshay Kumar praised Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty after the trailer of his debut film Tadap was released. Taking to Twitter, Akshay tweeted the YouTube link of the trailer and told Suniel that his son is ten steps ahead of him.

“Yaar @SunielVShetty tera beta toh tujh se bhi das kadam aage hai. Yeh kis type ki herapheri hai bhai? (Suniel, your son is ten steps ahead of you. What is this herapheri),” he said, referring to their hit film Hera Pheri. Akshay added, “What a trailer of #Tadap! Lots of love and best wishes to Ahaan.”

Suniel replied, “You were the first one who wished and predicted something beautiful years ago by just looking at his pic akki … Thank you so very much for the love you always show … appreciate.”

Sanjay Dutt too shared his best wishes to Ahan and Suniel. “Congratulations on #TadapTrailer, #AhanShetty! Loved every scene in the trailer and I am proud to see you become the man you are today! My best wishes to @SunielVShetty,” he tweeted. Suniel replied, “Babaaaaaa.”

The trailer of Tadap was released on Wednesday. Amitabh Bachchan had shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Ahan... We saw you grow up... and today it’s a huge pleasure and honour to introduce you to the world of cinema, through your maiden effort ‘Tadap’... all the blessings and good wishes.”

Ahan Shetty plays the role of Ishana. In the trailer, he's seen getting into fistfights, punching holes in doors and guzzling down alcohol. He falls head over heels for Ramisa, played by Tara Sutaria. It is hinted that Ishana turns ‘villain’ after a turn of events. Milan Luthria, who is the director of Tadap, described the film as a ‘dark love story and an extremely unusual debut film’. Tadap will release on December 3 in theatres.