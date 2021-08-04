Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akshay Kumar recalls childhood memory from Delhi: 'I watched Amar Akbar Anthony in black at Amba cinema'

Akshay Kumar was speaking at the trailer launch of his new film Bell Bottom when he recalled a childhood memory from his years in Delhi's Chandni Chowk.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom will release in cinema halls on August 19.

As cinema halls in several parts of the country reopened following a gap of a few months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, actor Akshay Kumar went back in time and shared his childhood memories attached to theatres in his birthplace, Delhi.

He even recalled how he had once watched Amitabh Bachchan's Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) in a movie hall by buying a ticket in black.

"I have a lot of memories attached to theatres in Delhi. I was born in Chandni Chowk, where several movie theatres are located, including Delite Cinema. I had watched several movies there. I remember watching Amar Akbar Anthony in the theatre by buying a ticket in black... it was raining heavily that day but I wanted to watch that film at any cost. Being a cinema lover, it was extremely important for me to watch that film. I failed to get a ticket to a theatre nearby my locality... so I had to go to Amba cinema where I watched Amar Akbar Anthony in black," Akshay told ANI during the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Bell Bottom on Tuesday.

"Some films always remain alive in your memory and for me, Amar Akbar Anthony is one such movie which will be cherished by me always," he added.

For the unversed, Bell Bottom, which is a spy thriller, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 19. Also, the Ranjit M Tewari directorial will be the first major Hindi film to release in Indian theatres after the second wave of coronavirus.

Opening up about the decision of releasing his film in theatres amid the pandemic, Akshay said: "Releasing the film in theatres in such trying times is a gamble but we had to take this leap of faith. I am confident this will work and people will come to theatres to watch the film. Let us see what is going to happen."

Apart from Akshay, Bell Bottom also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma S Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

(Written by Simran Sethi)

