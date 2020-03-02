e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback to Amar Akbar Anthony, recalls film ran for ‘25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city’

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback to Amar Akbar Anthony, recalls film ran for ‘25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city’

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of his iconic film, Amar Akbar Anthony, with a fascinating trivia associated with it. Read it here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 02, 2020 14:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture from the shoot of Amar Akbar Anthony.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback picture from the mahurat of iconic Hindi film, Amar Akbar Anthony. The film features some of the biggest stars of the 1970s and celebrated director Manmohan Desai.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote: “T 3457 - Mahurat of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai) ; a bowed headed AB ; Parveen Babi ; Shabana Azmi ; Neetu Singh ; Vinod Khanna ; Dharam ji who gave the clap .. AAA , ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone - MUMBAI .. all India imagine !”

In the picture, Manmohan Desai, Amitabh, late Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, late Vinod Khanna and actor Dharmendra pose for the picture, after the mandatory mahurat shot. It may be recalled that Dharmendra did not feature in the film and features in the picture as he gave the mahurat clap. Missing in this picture is actor Rishi Kapoor, who played Akbar Illhabadi/Raju in the film, while Amitabh was seen in the role of Anthony Gonsalves and Vinod played Inspector Amar Khanna.

 

The film was a smash hit of its times and is counted as one of the most iconic films of Hindi films. It also reflects India’s syncretic character as many identities co-exist in harmony.

 

Also read: Shruti Haasan shares her struggle with PCOS, also reveals ‘There was a time when I went crazy with lip fillers’

Amitabh often shares pictures, both throwback or from shoots of his upcoming films. Only recently, he had shared a collage of four pictures, showing his Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor teaching him the use of a new gadget -- a sound ear plugs. Prior to that, he had another collage with Ranbir -- one from a recent shoot of Brahmastra and another from the shoot of his 1990 film Ajooba, when Ranbir was but a little boy. Another seen in that picture was late Shashi Kapoor, also a superhero film, produced and directed by Shashi Kapoor. Brahmastra, incidentally, is the first part of Ayan Mukerji-directed trilogy, produced by Karan Johar.

