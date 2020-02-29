Amitabh Bachchan calls Alia Bhatt ‘supremely talented’, learns technology from Ranbir Kapoor

bollywood

There is a reason why actor Amitabh Bachchan loves the company of youngsters. On Saturday, he posted two pictures, one each with his Brahmastra co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and lavished praises on them. While one is a collage of pictures with Ranbir where the latter is helping him with his new sound ear plugs, the second is a warm picture of Alia and him hugging on the sets of the film.

Sharing the collage with Ranbir, he wrote: “T 3455 - .. he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !!” In a series of four pictures, Amitabh and Ranbir open the package with his new sound ear plugs. Ranbir is seen fixing it for Amitabh who then wears them. The last picture is of him sporting his new gadget. On instagram, sharing a picture with Alia, he wrote: “... she breezed in .. did her shot .. a huddle .. and out .. the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia ..”

T 3455 - .. he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !! 👍 pic.twitter.com/bxwCTbg09p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2020

The trio is collaborating for their new film, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is the first part of a fantasy trilogy, produced by Karan Johar. The film has been in production for a long time and has been postponed a number of times in the past. The film reportedly is heavy on VFX and that contributed to its delay. However, it finally has a new release date.

Earlier this month, Alia had shared a video clip and written: ““Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020.. promise.” In the video, filmed by Alia and featuring Amitabh, Ayan and Ranbir, the latter says that he has become a butt of jokes for his fans and family, thanks to the film’s delay. He also says how his parents have been asking him uncomfortable questions. He says, “My parents ask me every day that you are still doing the film or running after football or this girl (Alia).” Tired of his constant nagging, Ayan reveals the film’s final release date -- December 4, 2020.

Brahmastra has been lavishly shot in several places across the world including Bulgaria, Mumbai, Varanasi and Manali. The film also features Telugu actor Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. The film’s logo was unveiled on the occasion of Maha Shivratri during the Kumbh Mela last year. Present in Prayagjraj on the occasion were Ayan with the film’s lead pair - Alia and Ranbir.

