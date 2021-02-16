Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar remembers Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar as 'A smiling young man passionate for food'
bollywood

Akshay Kumar remembers Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar as 'A smiling young man passionate for food'

Akshay Kumar has penned a short note on Twitter in memory of his Kesari co-actor Sandeep Nahar, who was found dead at his residence on Monday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Akshay Kumar has remembered late actor Sandeep Nahar on Twitter.

Akshay Kumar has mourned the death of his Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar, who allegedly died by suicide on Monday. The actor had also worked with late Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Sharing a picture of Sandeep in his costume for Kesari, Akshay wrote on Twitter, "Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul." He also added a folded hands emoji.

Sandeep was part of the ensemble cast of Kesari, and he played Sipahi Buta Singh in Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay) led Sikh Regiment, in the Battle of Saragarhi.

Sandeep, who was in his 30s, was found unconscious at his flat on Monday evening by his wife Kanchan and friends, who took him to SVR Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police had said. On Tuesday, Sandeep's brother and father reached the Goregaon police station to claim his body to perform his last rites, PTI reported. According to an official, no complaint was lodged so far from any side.

Also read: Anupam Kher on MS Dhoni co-actor Sandeep Nahar's alleged suicide: 'He was a happy-go-lucky guy, a good actor'

Sandeep's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Anupam Kher also remembered him as a happy-go-lucky guy. He told Times of India in an interview, "I didn't know about it last night, but I read about him a few hours back and immediately connected his presence in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sandeep was a happy-go-lucky guy. I met him on the sets of that film only. I had about two-three scenes with him. He had more scenes with other actors in the film but he was undoubtedly a good actor."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar ms dhoni the untold story

Related Stories

bollywood

Dia Mirza shares stunning first pictures from wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi, says 'the miracle of love' can heal hearts

UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:50 PM IST
bollywood

Irrfan Khan's son Babil says Valentine's Day was 'blatantly disregarded' in his family, shares actor's pic with Sutapa

PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:09 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP