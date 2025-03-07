Akshay Kumar reveals Twinkle Khanna teases him for his patriotic films: ‘How many times will you save the country?’

Actor Akshay Kumar has made a name for himself through the years as a star who produces and acts in patriotic films. The actor revealed at the Republic Plenary Summit that his wife, Twinkle Khanna, had pulled his leg about the number of times he had saved the day. However, Akshay revealed why he likes to make these movies. (Also Read: Namastey London re-release: Here's when you can watch Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's beloved romcom) Akshay Kumar says Twinkle Khanna too doesn't understand why he does so many patriotic films.

Akshay Kumar on patriotic films

Akshay admitted that since he launched his production house, Cape of Good Films, he has made ‘a lot of films on (the) country’. He added, “Even my wife teases me and asks, how many times will you save the country? But, we’ve seen so many Hollywood films where whenever there’s some issue in the world, it’s America that saves the day, be it from asteroids, terrorists or aliens.”

The actor said that it made him wonder why India doesn’t make films showcasing what it has already done and can do, leading him to the films he does. “So I wondered what the rest of the world would be doing if America was always saving the day? Do we not know what India can do? That’s when I made Airlift, Mission Mangal and Sky Force. I will keep on making films about my country even if they don’t make much money,” said Akshay.

Recent work

In 2024, Akshay starred in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein, Stree 2, and Singham Again. This year, Sky Force was released with Veer Pahariya in his debut, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan as his co-stars.

He will soon star in Kesari Chapter 2, Jolly LLB 3, and Housefull 5, apart from the Telugu film Kannappa. Akshay is also shooting for Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3, which might hit screens at a later date.