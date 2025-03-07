Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Akshay Kumar reveals Twinkle Khanna teases him for his patriotic films: ‘How many times will you save the country?’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Mar 07, 2025 06:46 PM IST

Akshay Kumar explained at a recent summit why he likes to produce and act in patriotic films. He even compared them to Hollywood films.

Actor Akshay Kumar has made a name for himself through the years as a star who produces and acts in patriotic films. The actor revealed at the Republic Plenary Summit that his wife, Twinkle Khanna, had pulled his leg about the number of times he had saved the day. However, Akshay revealed why he likes to make these movies. (Also Read: Namastey London re-release: Here's when you can watch Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's beloved romcom)

Akshay Kumar says Twinkle Khanna too doesn't understand why he does so many patriotic films.
Akshay Kumar says Twinkle Khanna too doesn't understand why he does so many patriotic films.

Akshay Kumar on patriotic films

Akshay admitted that since he launched his production house, Cape of Good Films, he has made ‘a lot of films on (the) country’. He added, “Even my wife teases me and asks, how many times will you save the country? But, we’ve seen so many Hollywood films where whenever there’s some issue in the world, it’s America that saves the day, be it from asteroids, terrorists or aliens.”

The actor said that it made him wonder why India doesn’t make films showcasing what it has already done and can do, leading him to the films he does. “So I wondered what the rest of the world would be doing if America was always saving the day? Do we not know what India can do? That’s when I made Airlift, Mission Mangal and Sky Force. I will keep on making films about my country even if they don’t make much money,” said Akshay.

Recent work

In 2024, Akshay starred in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein, Stree 2, and Singham Again. This year, Sky Force was released with Veer Pahariya in his debut, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan as his co-stars.

He will soon star in Kesari Chapter 2, Jolly LLB 3, and Housefull 5, apart from the Telugu film Kannappa. Akshay is also shooting for Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3, which might hit screens at a later date.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On