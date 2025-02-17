Akshay Kumar's Sky Force box office collection not genuine because of block booking? Director reacts to the claims

The box office collection of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force has been under the scanner ever since trade analyst Komal Nahta levelled allegations against the film's makers, accusing them of blocking bookings to inflate the movie's box office numbers artificially. Now, the film’s director has come forward to deny the allegations. Also read: Chhaava, Sky Force, Game Changer accused of ‘block booking’ tickets: Is industry's credibility at stake? Sky Force was released on January 24.

What were the accusations?

In a video, Komal accused the makers of Akshay and Veer Pahariya’s film Sky Force of resorting to booking out theatres in order to paint a happy picture in the film’s box-office report. Komal made a similar accusation against another Maddock Films production, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

Sandeep defends

In an interview with News18, Sandeep Kewlani denied the allegations against both the Maddock films. He said that a film’s collection is irrelevant in the long run.

He said, “As for Chhaava or Sky Force, our collections are genuinely organic and there have been no block bookings. This is the audience’s love. It has been nearly 20 days since the picture was released, and even today I get messages daily on Instagram and Twitter from viewers who have loved the film. Our work is over once the film is made and has reached the public. How much a film is earning is not something you will remember in the long term. If your favourite film is Munna Bhai and I ask you about its box office collection, you won’t know today. In the long run, the film’s collection doesn’t matter. The impact of the film and how long it stays with you becomes important."

Sandeep added, “Collection is only a 15-day or one-month game and then everyone forgets about it. There shouldn’t be a system for collection. Why are we telling people how much a film has earned? Are we saying that if a film did more business only then it is good? The collection is irrelevant to the film. Let the audience decide if they want to see the movie or not. This is a very different practice that trade experts started. But if it’s a good film, you will watch it anyway. If a film earns ₹300 crore and you don’t like it, you won’t change your opinion just because of how much it earned...The audience knows what they want to watch. The audience doesn’t care about the collection".

Block booking is a practice where a production house or an actor purchases multiple tickets for their film.

About Sky Force

Sky Force is centred around India's first airstrike, the Sargodha airbase attack of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Officially announced in 2023, shooting for it was wrapped up in 2024 before its release in 2025. It is co-directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. The film marks Veer’s debut in Bollywood. Produced by Maddock Films, it also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.