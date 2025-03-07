Twinkle Khanna makes acting comeback with hilarious video, campaigns for RWA president's position

It's been almost 24 years since Twinkle Khanna left the acting industry with her last film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001. But on the occasion of Women's Day, she made a surprising comeback with a hilarious skit as Pinky Masi, demanding votes for the RWA president seat. Twinkle Khanna sported a white wig, Gandhi cap and a pink salwar suit in the video. Twinkle Khanna's skit for Women's Day revealed one of the overlooked issues that plague women. (PC: Instagram)

On first glance, it may seem funny and light-hearted but the underlying meaning is rich and truly invaluable. This skit pointed out one of the unspoken issues many women struggle with on a daily basis, celebrating self-achievements.

Women sometimes hesitate to unconditionally celebrate their achievements. Even several high-achieving women downplay their accomplishments.

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna uses candles from her own brand to create the most beautiful tablespace for celebration with Akshay Kumar

She captioned the video, “If you go from sherni to bheegi billi when the spotlight is on you, Pinky Masi has come armed with advice. Her over-the-top confidence may be comical, but isn’t a little self-belief all we need? Have you ever felt awkward about celebrating your achievements?”

Twinkle began by saying, "Jo mein bolti hoon who main karti hoon aur jo main karti hoon voh mein bohot bolti hoon.

Twinkle in the video shared these 3 tips for self-promotion:

1. Make a list of your achievements

Twinkle said, “So that you know what you have done and you can tell people about it.” Later, for comical relief, and staying true to the character she said, “Maine electrician ko bulakar lift theek kara di, garbage collection time pe kara diya (I called the electrician and got the lift fixed, and the garbage collection was also done on time)... I'm very proud of my contributions.”

2. Learn to take a compliment

Twinkle explained, “Jab aap itna kuch karte ho and people compliment karte hain, to aap bolte ho (When you do so much and people compliment you, you say), ‘It’s no big deal.' No! Aap bolo(you say), yes, thank you and highlight one of your skills.”

3. Do not hesitate to take credit for your work

She reiterated the importance of speaking up, said, “People need to know what you bring to the table, office mein ho, ya ghar mein ho. ”

Maybe at the end of the day, as Twinkle aptly portrayed the character of Pinky Masi, every woman needs to be like Pinky Masi to advocate for their achievements and efforts.

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna says she has been asked the ‘annoying question’ for 20 years about how it feels to be a star wife