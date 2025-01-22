Twinkle Khanna uses candles from her own brand to create the most beautiful tablespace for celebration with Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram post will inspire you to mix and match candles, flowers, and food to create your own unique tablescape! The actor-turned-author took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of herself twinning in white with actor-husband Akshay Kumar and a second photo of a beautifully laid table featuring candles from her own brand. Also read | Twinkle Khanna shares what most Indian husbands give wives as Valentine’s Day gift Twinkle Khanna spoke about the 'perks of owning your own candle company' in a new post; she also posed with Akshay Kumar in a new picture. (Instagram/ Twinkle Khanna)

'The perks of owning your own candle company'

Decorative napkin rings added a pop of colour and whimsy to Twinkle's table, which featured a centrepiece of fresh flowers in interesting vases along with yummy treats like cakes and chocolates. Twinkle Khanna used candles in varying heights and sizes to add a soft glow and create a warm, inviting ambience.

She had launched Tweak Candles in 2020 with flavours like Joy, Spice Market and Joy Gold, all priced at ₹850. She launched this brand in collaboration with The Faraway Tree.

Opening up about the 'perks of owning your own candle company', Twinkle wrote in the caption of her new post, “Not the butcher or the baker but definitely the candlestick maker :) The perks of owning your own candle company? You can ask the folks @thefarawaytreeindia to make a bespoke giant head that lights up like it’s full of ideas. Over two decades of being a candle wali (candlemaker) and it’s still a joy to sample scents and come up with new designs. What are the little things that light up your life?”

Twinkle Khanna left films to become an author

In 2015, Twinkle had released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones. Her second book was The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, a collection of short stories. Twinkle's third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, made her the highest-selling female author in India on 2018, according to Nielsen BookScan India. Her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, was released in 2023. In 2022, Twinkle Khanna went onto pursue her Masters in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London.