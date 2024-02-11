Twinkle Khanna shares what most Indian husbands give wives as Valentine’s Day gift

In her signature style of writing – witty and real – Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones has shared her take on Valentine's Day. In her new column for The Times of India, Twinkle, who has become known for her chuckle-inducing Instagram captions, reflected on Valentine's Day being celebrated the world over. She joked about what she thinks husbands give women, they have been married to for over a decade, on Valentine's Day. Also read: Twinkle responds after man questions her for telling Akshay ‘men are dessert’ Twinkle Khanna shares her take on Valentine's Day.

‘What did your husband give you on Valentine’s Day?'

Wondering why Valentine's Day was celebrated in the first place, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "It is possible that Valentine’s Day itself could have started as an experiment. In some medieval version of a board meeting, there must have been a discussion about sales being down in the post-Christmas slump and how they had to get people already broke from buying gifts to buy gifts for the same people again with their next paycheck. On the other hand, German-American philosopher Hannah Arendt once said, ‘An experience makes its appearance only when it is being said. And unless it is said, it is, so to speak, non-existent.’"

Twinkle, who has been married to actor Akshay Kumar since January 2001, also wrote, "With all its consumerism, Valentine’s Day perhaps makes the abstraction of love more concrete. Though if you ask women who have been married for over a decade, the most honest answer to ‘What did your husband give you on Valentine’s Day?’ would be, ‘As usual, a headache.’ Love, in fact, may be the ultimate thought experiment. It’s a paradox where accepting each other’s flaws creates an imperfectly perfect connection, with or without wilting red roses and an Archie’s card featuring two cartoon hearts winking at each other."

Twinkle Khanna's books

In 2022, Twinkle Khanna went onto pursue her Masters in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London; she completed her degree recently. In 2015, Twinkle had released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones.

Her second book was The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, a collection of short stories. Twinkle's third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, made her the highest-selling female author in India on 2018, according to Nielsen BookScan India. Her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, was released in 2023.

