From bold bows to fruit centrepieces: Say goodbye to classic Christmas decor with 5 Gen Z-approved ideas

If you're not a fan of the traditional red, green, and white Christmas decor, you're in for a treat! 2024 is all about fresh takes on holiday style and this season, Gen Z is embracing the idea that design should reflect your personal style, especially during the holidays. So if you're ready to ditch the classic festive themes and bring a new vibe to your Christmas decor, here are some ideas to shake things up this season! Gen-Z-approved Christmas trends

Bows galore

Bows have already made a major comeback this year, becoming more of a staple than a trend. Think big, bold bows in velvet or satin, adorning everything from Christmas trees to candles, wreaths, and even doorways — the idea is to create a minimalistic focal point in the room, something that ties the rest of your decor together! Why not put a bow on everything? You can even link them together as garlands. The sky's the limit.

Non-traditional colours

Forget the usual holiday palette of boring greens, reds and everyday whites! Bold jewel tones, soft pastels and mixed metals are taking over for good, and a little bit of colour can change the entire vibe of your room. Get a pink tree, embellish wreaths with moody accents, and incorporate dark foliage or pastel ornaments into your Christmas decor. These unexpected colour choices offer a playful twist on the classics.

Tablescapes take a bow

If there's one thing that has been taking the cooking and interior decor community on social media by storm, it's the game-changing idea of a thoughtful tablescape. Post-pandemic, people are cooking and hosting more, leading to a surge of interest in whimsical dining setups. From food-inspired crockery to glazed ceramics and bows, Gen Z is creating personalised table settings to make the season extra special.

Ditch the tree

Maybe you just don’t have the space or budget for a massive tree. Or you live in a warmer climate where Christmas trees are far and few between. No worries — there are plenty of creative alternatives that you can consider this year! Try a tabletop tree, some funky wreaths or even demure candle groupings; each option can really bring the room together, if you plan carefully, bringing the holiday cheer in without the hassle.

Fruit and veg are the new centrepieces

For those looking for the ultimate twist, natural elements are a perfect way to add a little extra oomph. Think fresh greenery, pinecones, or even fruit like oranges, apples and pomegranates to bring a novel and understated elegance to your space. It’s a simple decor idea that is sure to stay with your guests even when the season passes!

With these 5 tips, let your personality shine through your decor this holiday season and step away from the boring template of the past.