Akshay Kumar romances Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi song, fan says excited to hear Arijit Singh: 'Kaan taras gaye the'

Actor Akshay Kumar proposes to his co-star Katrina Kaif in the teaser of the upcoming song Mere Yaaraa, from their new film Sooryavanshi. The song features green fields and boats on a beach where Akshay romances Katrina.

As the song ends, Akshay Kumar goes down on one knee, proposes to Katrina Kaif. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of the song, which is scheduled to release on Wednesday. He captioned the post, "When her one smile makes you smile…let’s cherish the romance with #MereYaaraa, song out tomorrow. Come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi on 5th November. @katrinakaif @arijitsingh @neetimohan18."

Reacting to the song, a fan wrote, "Finally Arjit Singh, kaan taras gaye the ye awaz sunne k liye (It has been long since I listened to his voice)." Many fans also dropped heart and heart-eye emojis.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action film Sooryavanshi is all set to release in the theatres on November 5. The cop drama was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sooryavanshi is an addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. It began with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Singam and Singham Returns, then expanded with Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. Ajay had appeared in the film in a cameo role. Now, with Akshay's character being introduced to the universe.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina will be playing the role of Akshay's love interest in the film. The movie will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).

Earlier this month, Akshay posted a short video on Instagram in which he appeared alongside Ajay and Ranveer. In the video, shot inside a cinema hall, the three actors urged the audiences to watch the movie in theatres during Diwali. He had captioned his post, "Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas."

The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.