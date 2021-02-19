Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom to clash with Fast & Furious 9; Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's film eyes Holi 2022 weekend
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom to clash with Fast & Furious 9; Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's film eyes Holi 2022 weekend

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bellbottom is set to release this summer, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie directed by Luv Ranjan is slated to release in March 2022.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom is set to release this summer while Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Luv Ranjan movie is eyeing Holi 2022.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bellbottom and Luv Ranjan's film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have revealed their release date. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that Bell Bottom will make its way to the theatres this summer. "AKSHAY KUMAR: #BELLBOTTOM RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #BellBottom - starring #AkshayKumar as #RAW agent - to release in *cinemas* on 28 May 2021," he tweeted.

Bellbottom was the first Bollywood movie to have begun and wrapped filming during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Adil Hussain. It is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. If things pan out as per plans, Bellbottom could clash with Fast & Furious 9.

Also Read: Karan Johar introduces Dostana 2 star Lakshya as his fourth DCA member

The Vin Diesel and John Cena-starrer was slated to release last summer. However, owing to the pandemic, the movie is now tracking a May 28 release date, worldwide. Given the pandemic situation in the US, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Fast 9 decides to delay the release further.

It has also been revealed that Ranbir and Shraddha are preparing to take on the Holi weekend in 2022 with their yet-to-be-revealed Luv Ranjan film. Taran tweeted, "RANBIR - SHRADDHA: RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED... #LuvRanjan's next film - not titled yet - to release on 18 March 2022 [#Holi]... Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor... Shooting has commenced in #Delhi... Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... Bhushan Kumar presentation."

The untitled movie also features Boney Kapoor, essaying the role of Ranbir's father in the movie. Talking to Mid-Day, Boney said, "Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun, who persuaded me for it. While the team will be shooting at a stretch in Delhi, they have given me the liberty to fly down to Mumbai and attend to my productions." He reportedly flew to the capital to shoot his scenes for the movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar ranbir kapoor shraddha kapoor bellbottom

Related Stories

bollywood

Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar breaks his 18 year rule of working 8 hours, does double shift

UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2020 01:14 PM IST
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor spotted together at Luv Ranjan’s office. See pics

UPDATED ON AUG 19, 2020 10:05 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP