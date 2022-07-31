BJP leader Subramanian Swamy suing Akshay Kumar over Ram Setu; says actor can be 'arrested and evicted' from India

Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu, an action-adventure drama that follows an archaeologist investigating whether Ram Setu is a myth or reality, might be facing legal troubles. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has said that he will be suing the team of Ram Setu for 'falsification' of facts and 'infringement.' Also Read| Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu will release in theatres, producer dismisses OTT rumours

Subramanian Swamy had tagged Karma Media, producing a separate film on the bridge, in a tweet earlier this month. He wrote, "Contact us: Are you stealing the Ram Setu case as yours by morphing the Supreme Court Order that I got?" It appeared that he was not contacted by the makers as he recently took to his Twitter account to reveal that he is in the process of suing Karma Media as well as Akshay Kumar in connection with their two separate films on Ram Setu. Akshay Kumar's film named Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by his company Cape of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. Karma Media's film Setu is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and produced by Shailesh R Singh.

Subramanian Swamy tweeted about both the films, "The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor and& Karma Media for damages cause by falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release." In another tweet, the BJP MP spoke about the Canadian citizenship of Akshay Kumar, and said, "If Actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen, then we can ask he be arrested and evicted (from) his adopted country."

His associate Satya Sabharwal shared more details of their suit, claiming that Subramanian Swamy's SC order about Ram Setu has been used as a poster in the film by Karma Media. In another tweet, the BJP MP said that his suit will also have infringement as one of the charges.

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release on October 24 this year.

