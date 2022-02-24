Akshay Kumar’s menacing avatar in Bachchhan Paandey song Maar Khayegaa makes fans say ‘itna bhay mat failao’. Watch

The first song from Akshay Kumar's movie Bachchhan Paandey, Maar Khayegaa, released on Thursday. Akshay shared the song on his Instagram account and wrote, “Kyunki bhay zaroori hai (Because fear is important).” The film also stars stars actors Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The song starts with Akshay's entry, as he sits on a car's bonnet with people cheering for him. In another part of the song, Akshay is seen beating up his enemies by smashing their heads and fighting alone with a group of baddies. The song takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals as Akshay is seen in a menacing avatar.

One fan reacted to Akshay's song on Twitter and wrote, “What a song. Biggest megastar of India Akshay Kumar." Another one said, “Itni mehnat koi puri movie me nahi karta jitna akshay sir ne iss song me kiya hai (Actors don't work this hard on their movies, as much as Akshay works on a single song). Expression King for a reason.” While one said, “Sir itna bhi bhay mat failao haters ke dimag me lol... kya song hai jabardast edit kiya hai maja aa gaya... Aapka look to super se uper hai maja aa gaya (Sir the haters will get scared. What a song. The editing is amazing and so is your look in this song).”

Maar Khayegaa is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and was shot in a single day with over 300 dancers on a set constructed at Mumbai's Film City.

The song is composed and designed by Vikram Montrose, with vocals by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose and lyrics by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Azeem Dayani and Vikram Montrose. Maar Khayegaa has been shot on a mega-canvas, describing Bachchhan Paandey’s persona.

The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will get a Holi release on March 18.

