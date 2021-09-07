Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar's mother is unwell, actor calls it a ‘very tough hour’ for family
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's mother is unwell, actor calls it a ‘very tough hour’ for family

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message for his fans, who have expressed their concern for his mother's health.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia has been admitted to hospital.

Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media on Tuesday to share a note of thanks for his fans. Akshay confirmed that his mother, Aruna Bhatia, has been unwell and thanked his fans for their concern.

“Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help,” he wrote in his message. Akshay also added a folded hands emoji to his post.

RELATED STORIES

The actor returned to Mumbai from London on Monday morning. His family, wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara did not come back with him. It was reported that Aruna had been admitted to a Mumbai's hospital's ICU and that Akshay cut short his US trip to be by her side.

Akshay was earlier in the UK where he was shooting for his upcoming movie Cinderella, produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Akshay shared a picture from London in August. He stepped out to take a tour of the city after finishing his quarantine there. "Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air," he wrote, adding a picture in which he is riding a bike through a boulevard. Akshay also spoke about how his cycling session amidst lush green trees in the background reminded him of Ratlam Ki Galiyan in Madhya Pradesh, India. "One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations. Anywhere I'd see, I could see green Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan," he added.

Also read: Ronit Roy says Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar paid his security agency during pandemic, 'never even called'

He most recently featured in Ranjit M Tewari's spy thriller Bell Bottom. BellBottom was released in theatres on August 19. The film stars Akshay in the role of a R&AW agent. It is based on the plane hijackings that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara Dutta Bhupathi essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani Kapoor is also a part of the movie.

He will next be seen in the following films - Prithiviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shahid wishes wife Mira on birthday, calls her ‘centre of my world’. See pics

Destiny eventually gives you what you deserve: Pawan Shankar

Rajat's manager claims actor wasn’t driving rashly after his car knocks down man

Anushka Sharma gorges on dosas near Buckingham Palace. See pic
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP