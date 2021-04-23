Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj to be based on epic titled Prithviraj Raso
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj to be based on epic titled Prithviraj Raso

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Prithviraj, which stars him as king Prithviraj Chauhan, will be based on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso by Chand Bardai.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Prithviraj stars Akshay Kumar with Manushi Chillar.

Upcoming historical film Prithviraj, which will star Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the legendary king Prithviraj Chauhan, will be based on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso by Chand Bardai.

The highly anticipated movie's director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has a fascination to adapt movies from path-breaking books, recently revealed that the epic Prithviraj Raso is the inspiration behind Prithviraj.

Revealing details about the movie, he said, "Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called Prithviraj Raso by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life, and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on Raso."

Dwivedi said that for Prithviraj he had to deep dive into exhaustive research on the warrior king. He shared, "I get involved in exhaustive research as I enjoy the process of entering the unknown and unexplored world of great heroes of India and their times. It is like having a dialogue with these great characters in their times. I am sure most of the writers must have experienced this strange phenomenon."

Speaking about the research process, he added, "Apart from the story, I love to research art, archaeology, costumes, material culture, and available historical data. In other words, I love to do archaeological exploration and excavation in the pages of a literary work or historical fiction to recreate the era and personalities of its time. This gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction as an artist who loves to paint cinema's canvas with lights and camera."

The filmmaker believes that the stories of great warriors like that of Prithviraj are extremely relevant in today's times where good is constantly locked in a battle with evil.

He said, "I do not make characters like Prithviraj to make them relevant for young viewers. I choose them as my subject for cinema as they are relevant for our times and all times to come. They are shining bright stars in the galaxy of great historical characters which will inspire many generations to come."

Also read: Shravan Rathore's son says parents tested Covid-19 positive after Kumbh Mela visit: 'Never expected such tough times'

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, 'Prithviraj' will be based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless Muhammad of Ghor, the ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar will make her much-awaited debut opposite Akshay in the role of Prithviraj's wife, Sanyogita.

Upcoming historical film Prithviraj, which will star Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the legendary king Prithviraj Chauhan, will be based on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso by Chand Bardai.

The highly anticipated movie's director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has a fascination to adapt movies from path-breaking books, recently revealed that the epic Prithviraj Raso is the inspiration behind Prithviraj.

Revealing details about the movie, he said, "Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called Prithviraj Raso by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life, and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on Raso."

Dwivedi said that for Prithviraj he had to deep dive into exhaustive research on the warrior king. He shared, "I get involved in exhaustive research as I enjoy the process of entering the unknown and unexplored world of great heroes of India and their times. It is like having a dialogue with these great characters in their times. I am sure most of the writers must have experienced this strange phenomenon."

Speaking about the research process, he added, "Apart from the story, I love to research art, archaeology, costumes, material culture, and available historical data. In other words, I love to do archaeological exploration and excavation in the pages of a literary work or historical fiction to recreate the era and personalities of its time. This gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction as an artist who loves to paint cinema's canvas with lights and camera."

The filmmaker believes that the stories of great warriors like that of Prithviraj are extremely relevant in today's times where good is constantly locked in a battle with evil.

He said, "I do not make characters like Prithviraj to make them relevant for young viewers. I choose them as my subject for cinema as they are relevant for our times and all times to come. They are shining bright stars in the galaxy of great historical characters which will inspire many generations to come."

Also read: Shravan Rathore's son says parents tested Covid-19 positive after Kumbh Mela visit: 'Never expected such tough times'

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, 'Prithviraj' will be based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless Muhammad of Ghor, the ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar will make her much-awaited debut opposite Akshay in the role of Prithviraj's wife, Sanyogita.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar prithviraj chauhan manushi chillar

Related Stories

bollywood

YRF announces 2021 slate: Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj to clash with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, fans ask about Pathan release

UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:31 PM IST
entertainment

Prithviraj to begin shoot for Malayalam remake of Andhadhun from Jan 27: report

PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:27 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP