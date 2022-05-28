Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj includes disclaimer it doesn't promote Sati and Johar, CBFC suggests four more changes

Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, directed by Dr Chandrapraksh Dwivedi, has been awarded the U/A (unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. The certificate came in after the filmmakers made five changes, as suggested by the CBFC. (Also read: Akshay Kumar resumes Prithviraj promotions after recovering from Covid)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay plays the titular role of Indian king Prithviraj in the film that marks the Bollywood debut of 2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar. Samrat Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. It is set to hit theatres on June 3.

A BollywoodHungama report said that the film has bagged UA certificate after five changes were made. The examining committee at the CBFC had asked a word "haran" (kidnapping) to be replaced with "waran" (selection) while "Nana" was to be replaced with "sage", the report said.

It added that "kabza" (capture) had to be changed to "hamla" (attack) and the word "antim" (last) was deleted from the end slate, and the word "mahaan" was inserted. The CBFC also asked for a disclaimer stating that the filmmakers and persons involved with the film do not encourage the acts of Johar or Sati.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The name of the film was Prithviraj earlier, but it was changed to Samrat Prithviraj following discussions between producers, Yash Raj Films and the Shree Rajput Karni Sena. The Sena had objected to the earlier name claiming it was disrespectful.

Ahead of the release of the film on Friday, union home minister Amit Shah will watch Samrat Prithviraj on June 1. Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi had said in a press statement, “It is our honour that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah ji, is going to witness the epic saga on the glorious life of one of Bharatmata's bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country.”

The filmmaker is best known for directing the 1991 TV epic show Chanakya. He wrote, directed and featured in the titular role in the popular show based on the Indian political strategist. Dr Chandrapraksh made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Pinjar which starred Urmila Matondkar, Isha Koppikar, Sandali Sinha, Sanjay Suri, and Manoj Bajpayee. It was based on Amrita Pritam's novel of the same name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also made a film with Sunny Deol and Sakshi Tanwar, titled Mohalla Assi (2018). It was based on the novel Kashi Ka Assi by Kashi Nath Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.