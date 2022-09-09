Akshay Kumar's sea-facing house with a big garden, green corners is all that we dream of. See pics

Akshay Kumar turns 55 this year. The actor, who shoots multiple films every year, is a family man at heart and likes to spend time at his sea-facing home instead of attending film parties or late night events. The actor owns a lavish bungalow on the Juhu beach which boasts of a huge garden as well as many other green corners in the house, thanks to Twinkle Khanna's green thumb. Also read: Watch Akshay Kumar try to calm down energetic Sridevi during mahurat shot of their only film together

Akshay has his large closet on the first floor where he gets ready for his events. Twinkle's study is on the second room. She likes to change the placement of artifacts and memorabilia and paintings every now and then to change the look of the house and even shares simple tricks and tips for her fans on Instagram. The best thing about the house is their garden where their kids and two dogs run around, Twinkle lies to lie down and read her book or write a piece. They have a little fish pond as well.

Twinkle Khanna in her study.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at their home.

The garden at Akshay Kumar's Mumbai home.

The family also watches sunsets on the parapet overlooking the vast sea. “Living by the sea is wonderful. It’s nice to just sit on the parapet and watch the sunset,” Twinkle had once told Vogue in an interview.

Akshay had once revealed that he was once shooed from the bungalow when he was posing on the same parapet for a photo shoot in his earlier days. He had said, “It was not a plan but my current house, where I am sitting right now, is built on the same location. A building was constructed on the site of the dilapidated bungalow and I live in that building.”

Akshay recently dropped Twinkle at Goldsmiths, University of London where she is now pursuing Masters in Fiction Writing. The actor just saw the release of his film Cuttputlli which was his first direct OTT release.

