Akshay Kumar's Soorvayanshi is arriving on theatres on April 30, he says 'Aa rahi hai police'

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi will finally release on April 30. The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh featuring in special cameos.

Akshay Kumar's film Sooryavanshi will release on April 30 this year. The actor took to Twitter to share a video to make the announcement.

Sharing it, he wrote: "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril"

In the video, text says that on March 2, 2020 the trailer of Sooryavanshi was released and how the fans had loved it. The video shows snapshots of the tweets that expressed their appreciation. It goes on to say how nobody had anticipated what would happen next - more video footage shows Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown. Then, towards the end of the clip, it declares that a 'promise is a promise' and the makers will release the film in theatres on April 30.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in director Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham, Singham Returns and Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

The film has seen major postponements. It was first scheduled to release on March 24 last year. However, the coronavirus pandemic led to the film being postponed. Team Sooryavanshi released a statement to inform fans. It read: "Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience... We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID - 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience... And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right... After all, safety comes first... Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong... We shall pull through this..."

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 to release in theatres in 1st quarter of 2021

Then, towards the later part of last year, when the government did grant permission for movie halls to open, there were rumours that the film would open in Diwali. That, too, was refuted by the makers. Yet again, there was talk of the film releasing in the first quarter of 2021.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted: “ALL EYES ON FIRST QUARTER OF 2021... #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm to release in *cinemas* NEXT YEAR [2021]... Both will release *before* 31 March 2021... Release dates *NOT* finalised yet.”

The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

(With PTI inputs)

